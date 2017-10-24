Jimmy Butler out for Timberwolves vs. Pacers Due to Illness

ANDY KING/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Jimmy Butler will not play Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to an upper respiratory infection.

Shabazz Muhammad will start in his place.

Fortunately for Minnesota, this is just an illness and not a serious injury. Losing Butler for any time would be a devastating blow for the Timberwolves considering he is capable of carrying the team on both ends of the floor for extended stretches.

The Timberwolves traded for the three-time All-Star with the idea he would be a go-to offensive option because of his ability to create shots in isolation sets, hit from beyond the arc, attack the basket and finish through contact, while also frequently guarding the opponent's best player.

While nobody on the roster can replicate exactly what Butler brings to the table on the wing, the Timberwolves still have Andrew Wiggins to carry some of the scoring load. Look for players such as Muhammad, Jamal Crawford and Marcus Georges-Hunt to receive additional playing time on the wing while Butler is out.

There are enough pieces to at least tread water if Butler misses more time, but he is one reason the Timberwolves have hope they can compete with some of the Western Conference's best teams down the stretch.