    WWE Superstar Kane Announces He's Running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

    DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: The Big Red Monster Kane during the WWE Smackdown Live Tour at Westridge Park Tennis Stadium on July 08, 2011 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
    Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2017

    Glenn Jacobs, who rose to fame as WWE Superstar Kane, formally announced his candidacy for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, on Tuesday.                    

    "As Knox County mayor I promise to keep taxes low and make Knox County a place everyone can be proud of," Jacobs said, per WATE.com. "I see my role as that of a facilitator among the different communities in our area. And also I think that Mayor [Tim] Burchett has done a very good job with transparency in government, and I would continue along those lines."

    Kane had reportedly been pondering a run for mayor since May, according to WBIR's Mike Donila, and he cited his passion for Knox County as the motivating factor. 

    "I think the most important thing is I care very deeply about this community, like a lot of people do," he said. "And that's the only reason I would consider getting into any sort of government because I do care very deeply. And I think it's incumbent upon people who care about the communities to try to make a difference."

    Kane, who will reportedly be running as a Republican, is vying to replace Burchett when he reaches his term limit in 2018.             

     

