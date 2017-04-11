WWE Superstar Kane Announces He's Running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

Gallo Images/Getty Images

Glenn Jacobs, who rose to fame as WWE Superstar Kane, formally announced his candidacy for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

"As Knox County mayor I promise to keep taxes low and make Knox County a place everyone can be proud of," Jacobs said, per WATE.com. "I see my role as that of a facilitator among the different communities in our area. And also I think that Mayor [Tim] Burchett has done a very good job with transparency in government, and I would continue along those lines."

Kane had reportedly been pondering a run for mayor since May, according to WBIR's Mike Donila, and he cited his passion for Knox County as the motivating factor.

"I think the most important thing is I care very deeply about this community, like a lot of people do," he said. "And that's the only reason I would consider getting into any sort of government because I do care very deeply. And I think it's incumbent upon people who care about the communities to try to make a difference."

Kane, who will reportedly be running as a Republican, is vying to replace Burchett when he reaches his term limit in 2018.

