    Borussia Dortmund Confirm Explosion Near Team Bus Ahead of Monaco Match

    DORTMUND, GERMANY - MARCH 08: General View of the Signal Iduna Park sign prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Borussia Dortmund and SL Benfica at Signal Iduna Park on March 8, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
    Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2017

    Borussia Dortmund have confirmed there was an explosion in the proximity of their team bus ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Monaco at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday.

    The Times' Oliver Kay passed on BVB's announcement, which stated players were safe. Dortmund later announced (h/t ESPN FC), that defender Marc Bartra was taken to the hospital after the explosion.

    Sebastian Kolsberger of BILD shared images of the team bus:

    Per Fox Soccer, Tuesday's fixture has been postponed and will now be played on Wednesday. 

    The German club (h/t ESPN) say one person was injured in the incident, which occurred as Dortmund were travelling to the stadium for the European clash. 

     

    They face Monaco in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, with the reverse fixture at Stade Louis II scheduled for April 19.

