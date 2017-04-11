Borussia Dortmund Confirm Explosion Near Team Bus Ahead of Monaco Match

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed there was an explosion in the proximity of their team bus ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Monaco at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday.

The Times' Oliver Kay passed on BVB's announcement, which stated players were safe. Dortmund later announced (h/t ESPN FC), that defender Marc Bartra was taken to the hospital after the explosion.

Sebastian Kolsberger of BILD shared images of the team bus:

Per Fox Soccer, Tuesday's fixture has been postponed and will now be played on Wednesday.

The German club (h/t ESPN) say one person was injured in the incident, which occurred as Dortmund were travelling to the stadium for the European clash.

They face Monaco in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, with the reverse fixture at Stade Louis II scheduled for April 19.