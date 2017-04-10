    Golden State Warriors logoGolden State Warriors

    LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, More Reportedly Hold Disdain Toward Steph Curry

    OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Washington Wizards during an NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on April 2, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2017

    Stephen Curry became a fan favorite quickly in his career, much to the chagrin of some of the NBA's biggest stars.

    According to Marcus Thompson II, author of The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are among the players who dislike the Golden State Warriors star, per Jason McIntyre of The Big Lead.

    As Thompson explained on McIntyre's podcast, Curry looked up to James and the two were close until he "challenged LeBron’s status," which has led to friction between the two.

    "[Curry] leapfrogged a whole lot of people," Thompson noted. "There's a whole lot of people who never got the adoration Steph gets. ... They don't like that. Players who were probably Hall of Famers [were saying] 'Nobody ever anointed me like this.'"

    Paul and the rest of the Los Angeles Clippers also disliked the Warriors taking over in the Western Conference when they were "next in line to win a championship."

    "That's another relationship where [Curry] was like, 'Oh, I look up to you,' and suddenly there is this disdain versus Steph. There's a lot of those."

    Thompson, who is a beat writer for the Warriors with the Mercury News, summed up the Westbrook relationship by saying the Oklahoma City Thunder guard "simply doesn't like Curry."

    Curry, 29, has been an All-Star in each of the last four years and won the last two MVP awards. His unanimous win in 2016 and his No. 1 ranking in jersey sales show his tremendous support from both media members and fans.

     

