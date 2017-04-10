    NHL logoNHL

    Jack Eichel Misses out on $2 Million Bonus by Just 0.01 Points Per Game

    BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 21: Jack Eichel #15 of the Buffalo Sabres waits for a face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at the KeyBank Center on March 21, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)
    Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images
    Rivea RuffContributorApril 10, 2017

    This has got to hurt. 

    Buffalo Sabres player Jack Eichel was thisclose to securing a multimillion dollar bonus for the season. 

    Eichel was positioned to earn an extra $2 million if he finished the season in the NHL's top 10 in points per game, according to CapFriendly (h/t SB Nation's Pat Iversen). 

    However, he came up just shy of the 0.94 points per game he needed to secure his top-10 spot. His 0.93 mark put him at No. 11 behind Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. 

    Ouch.

