Jack Eichel Misses out on $2 Million Bonus by Just 0.01 Points Per Game

Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

Rivea Ruff Contributor

This has got to hurt.



Buffalo Sabres player Jack Eichel was thisclose to securing a multimillion dollar bonus for the season.

Eichel was positioned to earn an extra $2 million if he finished the season in the NHL's top 10 in points per game, according to CapFriendly (h/t SB Nation's Pat Iversen).

However, he came up just shy of the 0.94 points per game he needed to secure his top-10 spot. His 0.93 mark put him at No. 11 behind Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.



Ouch.