Titus Young Reportedly Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison in Assault Case

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Titus Young was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of felony battery causing serious bodily injury, according to TMZ Sports.

Young was arrested in February 2016 after getting into a fight with his neighbor in Los Angeles on Jan. 30 of that year. He left a court-ordered facility before assaulting the man, according to those reports.

He's been in a county jail since August, according to court records obtained by TMZ Sports.

Young, who spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions, has a long history of legal issues. He pleaded no contest to felony battery and was sentenced to five years of probation in May 2015—which included a mandatory one-year stay in the Crosby Center drug treatment facility—according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com.

He was also arrested three separate times in one week in May 2013 for "suspicion of driving under the influence, another time for trying to take his car from a towing yard and a third time for alleged attempted burglary, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest," per Rothstein.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.