Former MLB Player Otis Nixon Found by Local Police After Being Reported Missing

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Police in Woodstock, Georgia, say they have located former MLB outfielder Otis Nixon, who was reported missing Saturday.

"Otis Nixon has been located and is safe. We appreciate the assistance from the public and media," the Woodstock Police Department posted in a message on Twitter.

Nixon, 58, was reported missing by his girlfriend Saturday after failing to show up to a golf outing. He had last been seen that morning leaving his home in a 2011 gray Range Rover.

It is unclear what circumstances led to Nixon's two-day disappearance. He has battled well-known issues with drug dependency, which were prevalent throughout his playing career. In 2013, he was arrested on multiple drug charges after being found with a crack pipe and crack cocaine in his car by police.

Officers charged him with “contributing to the delinquency of a minor” and “permitting an unlicensed person to drive" in a 2015 incident. He was previously arrested in 1987 on drug-related charges and was suspended by Major League Baseball for 60 games in 1991 after testing positive for cocaine. The latter violation caused him to miss the 1991 World Series.

Nixon played for nine teams during his MLB career, including two stints with the Atlanta Braves. His game-saving catch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1992 NLCS is one of the most memorable defensive plays in franchise history.

Nixon finished his career with 620 career stolen bases and a .270/.343/.314 slash line.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.