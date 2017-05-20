Barcelona's Best Squad of Last 20 Years Based on Shirt Numbers

0 of 12

Barcelona's squad is filled with incredible talent, year after year, and one of the intriguing aspects of replacing one big name with another is always to see which player inherits the squad number of a departing legend.

The Catalan club's No. 10 shirt, for example, was worn by the likes of Jari Litmanen, Rivaldo, Juan Roman Riquelme and Ronaldinho even before Lionel Messi ever got his hands on it. It's quite the stellar list—but what if you could only pick one of them for your side?

We've delved into the history books and picked a matchday squad purely using one player per squad number, as worn by each player at Barca over the last 20 years.

It's a tremendous side, of course, but picking some names inevitably meant other fantastic talents were left out as they shared the same shirt across different eras, so read on and find out who made the cut.