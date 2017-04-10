    Los Angeles Lakers logoLos Angeles Lakers

    D'Angelo Russell Hits Game-Winner, Then Reveals Grandma Died Earlier on Sunday

    Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
    Ryan Kang/Associated Press
    Scott Polacek
April 10, 2017

    Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell had some extra motivation Sunday when he hit the game-winning three-pointer in his team's 110-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    Russell told Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet he learned of his grandmother's death Sunday morning and hit the shot for her.

    He added additional details:

    According to Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News, Lakers head coach Luke Walton said Russell wasn't going to play Sunday but wanted to take the court.

    The Ohio State product finished with 16 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals in the victory, which was Los Angeles' fourth in a row.

    The 21-year-old is part of a young Lakers core hoping to bring consistent winning back to Los Angeles in the near future, but Sunday's shot gave him a memorable moment in the present.

