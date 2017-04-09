Former MLB Player Otis Nixon Reported Missing by Local Police

Jonathan Kirn/Getty Images

Former MLB outfielder Otis Nixon has reportedly been missing since Saturday morning.

On Sunday, the Woodstock Police Department sent a tweet revealing when he was last seen:

WSB-TV in Atlanta reported on the story and noted police said he had a scheduled tee time at a golf course but never arrived.

Nixon played from 1983 to 1999 for the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Montreal Expos, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins.

He was best known for his speed, as evidenced by his 620 stolen bases. He notched 72 of those steals in the 1991 regular season as a member of a Braves team that reached the World Series and lost to the Minnesota Twins.