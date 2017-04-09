    Atlanta Braves logoAtlanta Braves

    Former MLB Player Otis Nixon Reported Missing by Local Police

    6 Mar 1998: Outfielder Otis Nixon of the Minnesota Twins in action during a spring training game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays at the Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. The Twins defeated the Devil Rays 20-5. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Kirn /Al
    Jonathan Kirn/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2017

    Former MLB outfielder Otis Nixon has reportedly been missing since Saturday morning.

    On Sunday, the Woodstock Police Department sent a tweet revealing when he was last seen:

    WSB-TV in Atlanta reported on the story and noted police said he had a scheduled tee time at a golf course but never arrived.

    Nixon played from 1983 to 1999 for the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Montreal Expos, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins.

    He was best known for his speed, as evidenced by his 620 stolen bases. He notched 72 of those steals in the 1991 regular season as a member of a Braves team that reached the World Series and lost to the Minnesota Twins.

