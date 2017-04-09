    NFL logoNFL

    NFL Investigating Las Vegas Arm Wrestling Event Involving Marshawn Lynch, Others

    PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 6: A view of the National Football League shield logo on a goalpost during a game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 6, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Colts 45-10. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
    George Gojkovich/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2017

    The NFL is investigating whether players who competed in The Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship at the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas broke league rules, ESPN.com's David Purdum reported Sunday.

    Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison were among those who competed in the event.

    Purdum noted NFL players and officials are prohibited from appearing at casinos in a promotional capacity.

    In 2015, the National Fantasy Football Convention, headlined by now-former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, was canceled over concerns about prospective punishments for players who took part in the event. The convention was to take place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas.

    According to Purdum, the arm wrestling championship began Wednesday and ends Sunday. It will air on the CBS Network in May, with the final airing in June.

    "Had we been asked in advance if this was acceptable, we would have indicated that it was in direct violation of the gambling policy," said Joe Lockhart, the NFL's executive vice president for communications and public affairs, per USA Today's Jarrett Bell. "No one sought preapproval."

     

    For more news, rumors and related stories about the NFL, check out the NFL stream on Bleacher Report's app.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 