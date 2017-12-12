    Dwyane Wade out vs. Hawks Due to Knee Injury; Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson Back

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 9: Dwyane Wade #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 9, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

    Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue announced veteran guard Dwyane Wade will miss Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with left knee soreness, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin

    Lue also disclosed power forward Kevin Love (left hip) will return to the starting lineup following a one-game absence and center Tristan Thompson will make his first appearance since Nov. 1 after battling a left calf injury. 

    Thompson reportedly will play with a minutes restriction. 

    Wade's absence, meanwhile, has opened the door for LeBron James to assume an even heavier share of the playmaking duties. 

    According to McMenamin, Lue said James will operate as the second-unit floor general on Tuesday evening. 

    To this point in the season, Wade—who's averaging 11.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per gamehas spent 89 percent of his minutes at point guard and the remaining 11 percent at shooting guard. 

    Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com

