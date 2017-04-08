Kevin Chappell Holes Eagle from 131 Yards at Masters

A day after he recorded six bogeys, Kevin Chappell climbed the Masters Tournament leaderboard with a strong Saturday showing.

The 30-year-old submitted a gorgeous shot on Day 3, registering an eagle from 131 yards on No. 7. He was two-under through 12 holes Saturday.

Chappell is competing in his second Masters. He tied for 44th at Augusta five years ago and still must make up a six-shot deficit to pull off a monumental upset. An early third-round birdie gave Rickie Fowler sole possession of the lead at five-under.

[Masters Tournament]