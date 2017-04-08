    2017 Masters Tournament logo2017 Masters Tournament

    Kevin Chappell Holes Eagle from 131 Yards at Masters

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2017

    A day after he recorded six bogeys, Kevin Chappell climbed the Masters Tournament leaderboard with a strong Saturday showing.

    The 30-year-old submitted a gorgeous shot on Day 3, registering an eagle from 131 yards on No. 7. He was two-under through 12 holes Saturday.

    Chappell is competing in his second Masters. He tied for 44th at Augusta five years ago and still must make up a six-shot deficit to pull off a monumental upset. An early third-round birdie gave Rickie Fowler sole possession of the lead at five-under.

    [Masters Tournament]

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 