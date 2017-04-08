Tony Romo to Be 'Maverick for a Day,' Will Dress for Team's Final Game

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks will honor former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo during their final home game Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets, ESPN.com's Marc Stein reported Saturday.

According to Stein, Romo will be a "Maverick for a day" and sit on the bench in the team's uniform. While Romo's position on the Mavs will be ceremonial, Dallas will reportedly "treat him like an actual player on the roster."

In addition to playing quarterback for Burlington High School in Wisconsin, Romo starred on the basketball team.

"He was really, really good, but he'd already committed to [Eastern Illinois] for football," his high school coach, Steve Berezowitz, said in September 2015, per USA Today's Jason Jordan. "I think everyone thought he was a better basketball player at the time. I think he knew that his ceiling was higher in football though."

The four-time Pro Bowler retired after playing 13 seasons in the NFL (he didn't see the field in 2003 after signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent). CBS Sports announced Tuesday he will join the network as its lead football analyst, replacing Phil Simms.

Romo leaves the franchise as its all-time leader in passing yards (34,183) and passing touchdowns (248). His 78 wins are also third-most among Cowboys quarterbacks.

For more news, rumors and related stories about the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA, check out the Mavericks and NBA streams on Bleacher Report's app.