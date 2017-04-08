    Dallas Mavericks logoDallas Mavericks

    Tony Romo to Be 'Maverick for a Day,' Will Dress for Team's Final Game

    DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 11: Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys attends a game between the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on February 11, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2017

    The Dallas Mavericks will honor former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo during their final home game Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets, ESPN.com's Marc Stein reported Saturday.   

    According to Stein, Romo will be a "Maverick for a day" and sit on the bench in the team's uniform. While Romo's position on the Mavs will be ceremonial, Dallas will reportedly "treat him like an actual player on the roster."

    In addition to playing quarterback for Burlington High School in Wisconsin, Romo starred on the basketball team.

    "He was really, really good, but he'd already committed to [Eastern Illinois] for football," his high school coach, Steve Berezowitz, said in September 2015, per USA Today's Jason Jordan. "I think everyone thought he was a better basketball player at the time. I think he knew that his ceiling was higher in football though."

    The four-time Pro Bowler retired after playing 13 seasons in the NFL (he didn't see the field in 2003 after signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent). CBS Sports announced Tuesday he will join the network as its lead football analyst, replacing Phil Simms. 

    Romo leaves the franchise as its all-time leader in passing yards (34,183) and passing touchdowns (248). His 78 wins are also third-most among Cowboys quarterbacks.        

     

