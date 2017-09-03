Javier Baez Leaves Game vs. Braves After Suffering Head Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs utility infielder Javier Baez exited Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves after taking a knee to the head.

According to 670 The Score's Bruce Levine, Baez was sliding into second when he collided with Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson. Mike Freeman replaced Baez at shortstop.

Baez has settled in as an everyday player this season, most often playing shortstop and second base but also seeing action at third, first and in the outfield.

Baez is an excellent defender, and he's coming into his own as a hitter as well. So far this season, he has 21 home runs, 67 RBI and a .489 slugging percentage.

The 24-year-old native of Puerto Rico is a big part of Chicago's youth movement, and he contributed greatly to its World Series victory last year.

After hitting .273 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI during the regular season, Baez notched two homers and eight RBI in the playoffs, and he was the National League Championship Series MVP.

The Cubbies have enough depth and talent that they can make up for the loss of Baez by plugging in some of their versatile backups. They may continue to roll with Freeman at short, while Tommy La Stella is an option off the bench as well.

One injury isn't likely to hurt significantly, but now Chicago can ill afford to have another infielder land on the shelf.