    Javier Baez Leaves Game vs. Braves After Suffering Head Injury

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out in the first inning in game five of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Chicago Cubs utility infielder Javier Baez exited Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves after taking a knee to the head.

    According to 670 The Score's Bruce Levine, Baez was sliding into second when he collided with Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson. Mike Freeman replaced Baez at shortstop.

    Baez has settled in as an everyday player this season, most often playing shortstop and second base but also seeing action at third, first and in the outfield.

    Baez is an excellent defender, and he's coming into his own as a hitter as well. So far this season, he has 21 home runs, 67 RBI and a .489 slugging percentage.

    The 24-year-old native of Puerto Rico is a big part of Chicago's youth movement, and he contributed greatly to its World Series victory last year.

    After hitting .273 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI during the regular season, Baez notched two homers and eight RBI in the playoffs, and he was the National League Championship Series MVP.

    The Cubbies have enough depth and talent that they can make up for the loss of Baez by plugging in some of their versatile backups. They may continue to roll with Freeman at short, while Tommy La Stella is an option off the bench as well.

    One injury isn't likely to hurt significantly, but now Chicago can ill afford to have another infielder land on the shelf.

    Related

      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Avila's Experience Helping Guide Late-Season Success

      Gabe Salgado
      via Sporting News
      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Martin Gives Cubs Speed, Strong Arm Off Bench

      Chicago Sun-Times
      via Chicago Sun-Times
      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Rizzo Puts His Name Next to Some Cubs Greats

      Paul Skrbina
      via chicagotribune.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Astros Activate Superstar Correa

      Dan Gartland
      via SI.com