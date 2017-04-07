    Oklahoma City Thunder logoOklahoma City Thunder

    Russell Westbrook 1st to Average Triple-Double for Season Since Oscar Robertson

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook plays in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2017

    With his sixth assist against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double over an entire season. 

    Westbrook got his sixth assist on an outlet pass to Victor Oladipo, who hit a layup and was fouled on the play. 

    Westbrook came into Friday's game with 814 assists in 78 games. He hasn't missed a game for the Thunder this season, so it would just take six assists in four games for him to hit the triple-double average established 55 years ago by Robertson. 

    Now that Westbrook knows he will average a triple-double for the season, he can set his sights on passing Robertson's single-season mark of 41 triple-doubles. The Thunder All-Star needs just one more over these final four games to hit 42. 

    The Thunder have already clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Westbrook has shown no signs of slowing down and continues to rewrite the record book in the 2016-17 season. 

     

