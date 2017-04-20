New York Giants Schedule 2017-18: Game-by-Game Predictions for the Entire Season

0 of 17

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

After leading the New York Giants to 11-5 and their first postseason berth since 2011, head coach Ben McAdoo and the rest of the team will be looking to raise the bar against a schedule of opponents that, per CBSSports.com, is tied for the eighth-toughest (with the New York Jets) of 2017.

That's a sharp turn of events for a team that, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com, were tied with the Bears for having the second-easiest strength of schedule (.461).

Thanks to the step up in competition this year, fans and critics alike will be able to gauge whether the Giants really did turn the corner with last season's performance that ended in a wild-card berth or if they were benefactors of an easy schedule.

Can the Giants win their first NFC East title since 2011 against not only a tougher schedule but one that also includes five trips (Oakland, San Francisco, Denver, Arizona and Dallas) west of the Mississippi?

In addition to five of the team's eight road games being west of the Mississippi, the Giants will face four of the six teams who hired new head coaches for 2017: Rams (Sean McVay), Chargers (Anthony Lynn), 49ers (Kyle Shanahan) and Broncos (Vance Joseph).

Below is the schedule in its entirety. All times are Eastern. Times denoted with an asterisk are subject to the NFL's flex scheduling rules.

Week Date Opponent Time 1 9/10 at Dallas 8:30 p.m. 2 9/18 Detroit 8:30 p.m. 3 9/24 at Philadelphia 1 p.m. 4 10/1 at Tampa Bay 4:05 p.m. 5 10/8 LA Chargers 1 p.m. 6 10/15 at Denver 8:30 p.m. 7 10/22 Seattle 4:25 p.m. 8 10/29 Bye 9 11/5 LA Rams 1 p.m. 10 11/12 at San Francisco 4:25 p.m.* 11 11/19 Kansas City 1 p.m. 12 11/23 at Washington 8:30 p.m. 13 12/3 at Oakland 4:25 p.m.* 14 12/10 Dallas 4:25 p.m.* 15 12/17 Philadelphia 1 p.m.* 16 12/24 at Arizona 4:25 p.m.* 17 12/31 Washington 1 p.m.*

Let's look at each week's game and build toward a prediction on the Giants' final 2017 won-loss record assuming there are no major injuries.