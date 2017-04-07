Bubba Watson Apologizes for Joke to Reporter After Missing Masters Cut

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Golfer Bubba Watson made headlines for a comment rather than his golf Friday.

After he shot a six-over 78 in the second round of the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, he said, per Gene Sapakoff of the Charleston Post and Courier, "Golf is tough; I don't know if you've ever played it. But writing articles is easy."

He issued an apology for the self-described "bad attempt at a joke" on his Twitter page:

Joel Beall of GolfDigest.com added some context to the exchange: "Again, Watson wears his emotions on his sleeve, and catching a player after a rough finish occasionally leads to some fireworks."

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports had some fun with the comment:

Watson finished with a disappointing eight-over par in the first two rounds and missed the cut. The showing was part of larger struggles this season considering he has just one top-10 finish and checks in at a mere 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings.