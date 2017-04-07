    Masters Round 2 2017 logoMasters Round 2 2017

    Bubba Watson Apologizes for Joke to Reporter After Missing Masters Cut

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Bubba Watson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
    Andrew Redington/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2017

    Golfer Bubba Watson made headlines for a comment rather than his golf Friday. 

    After he shot a six-over 78 in the second round of the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, he said, per Gene Sapakoff of the Charleston Post and Courier, "Golf is tough; I don't know if you've ever played it. But writing articles is easy."

    He issued an apology for the self-described "bad attempt at a joke" on his Twitter page:

    Joel Beall of GolfDigest.com added some context to the exchange: "Again, Watson wears his emotions on his sleeve, and catching a player after a rough finish occasionally leads to some fireworks."

    Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports had some fun with the comment:

    Watson finished with a disappointing eight-over par in the first two rounds and missed the cut. The showing was part of larger struggles this season considering he has just one top-10 finish and checks in at a mere 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings.

