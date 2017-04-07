Mariners Selling 'Toasted Grasshoppers' at Safeco Field This Season
New concession item at @Mariners games: Toasted grasshoppers tossed in chili lime salt https://t.co/rBhillXNJA https://t.co/gbPnobnhu24/7/2017, 5:07:28 PM
Nothing says baseball quite like a nice bowl of toasted grasshoppers.
Right?
This season, the Seattle Mariners are selling the fried critters "tossed in chili lime salt" at Safeco Field home games, per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.
A cup of grasshoppers, which are popular in Mexico, costs $4. They could be eaten alone or placed in a taco.
"We don't expect to sell a lot of them, but it's a fun thing to offer and it's authentic," Mariners spokesperson Rebecca Hale told Rovell.
KOMO News' Seth Wayne and Kelly Koopmans tried them out:
Whoa! Topping our list of foods to try at #safecofield -- Oaxacan Grasshoppers! @KellyKOMO4 and I give 'em a try. #komonews #GoMariners https://t.co/tsgAUlvO2m4/6/2017, 7:33:15 PM
