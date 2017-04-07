    MLB logoMLB

    Mariners Selling 'Toasted Grasshoppers' at Safeco Field This Season

    Thomas DuffyFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2017

    Nothing says baseball quite like a nice bowl of toasted grasshoppers.

    Right?

    This season, the Seattle Mariners are selling the fried critters "tossed in chili lime salt" at Safeco Field home games, per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.

    A cup of grasshoppers, which are popular in Mexico, costs $4. They could be eaten alone or placed in a taco.

    "We don't expect to sell a lot of them, but it's a fun thing to offer and it's authentic," Mariners spokesperson Rebecca Hale told Rovell.

    KOMO News' Seth Wayne and Kelly Koopmans tried them out:

    [Twitter]

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 