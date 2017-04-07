Mariners Selling 'Toasted Grasshoppers' at Safeco Field This Season

Nothing says baseball quite like a nice bowl of toasted grasshoppers.

Right?

This season, the Seattle Mariners are selling the fried critters "tossed in chili lime salt" at Safeco Field home games, per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.

A cup of grasshoppers, which are popular in Mexico, costs $4. They could be eaten alone or placed in a taco.

"We don't expect to sell a lot of them, but it's a fun thing to offer and it's authentic," Mariners spokesperson Rebecca Hale told Rovell.



KOMO News' Seth Wayne and Kelly Koopmans tried them out:

[Twitter]