Richard Sherman Reportedly Asked Seattle Seahawks to Trade Him

    Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days, and a new report suggests Sherman asked to be traded.

    According to ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia, ESPN's Adam Schefter said the following with regard to the situation on SportsCenter on Friday: "It has been my understanding all along that Richard Sherman was the one who initiated this. He was the one that wanted to be traded initially. The Seahawks were obliging him and his request."

    Speaking Wednesday on the Brock and Salk show on ESPN 710 Seattle, Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed that trade talks involving Sherman have taken place (h/t Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times):

    I think we're a very unique organization in that regard. We have a great relationship with a lot of our players. There's very much an openness. What you've seen lately in the news is real. That's on both sides. It's just open communication. He knows what's going on. We know what's going on. I don't know if anything would ever happen. But like I tell people all the time, 98 percent of the deals that we're involved with, we don't follow through with. But at least we've opened that door, gone down the road and seen what's behind door A or door B.

    Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, a source indicated Seattle is looking for a "very good player plus a high draft pick" in any deal for Sherman.

    The high asking price is understandable considering that Sherman has been an elite NFL corner for the past several seasons.

    Since entering the league in 2011, Sherman has been named to four Pro Bowls. He also has 30 career interceptions, which is the most in the NFL during that time.

    The 29-year-old veteran dealt with an MCL injury last season but still played in all 16 games and registered four picks.

    Sherman's game has been perfectly suited to Seattle's defense, but after a somewhat volatile 2016 campaign where he had a couple of sideline outbursts, he may be looking for greener pastures.

     

