    UFC logoUFC

    Daniel Cormier Somehow Loses 1.2 Pounds in 2 Minutes at UFC 210 Weigh-Ins

    Nathan McCarterFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2017

    The UFC 210 main event is on after a tumultuous few minutes surrounding light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier's weigh-in.

    Cormier and Anthony Johnson were both cutting it close to their allotted time to weigh in on Friday. Cormier stepped on the scale and was announced at 206.2 pounds. For a title fight, there is no one-pound allowance. Cormier stepped off the scale and went to the back.

    It appeared the title would not be on the line, but in a moment of high drama, Cormier came back out and weighed in for a second time. He made weight at 205 flat.

    Questions immediately rose. How did he lose 1.2 pounds in just a couple of minutes? Why was he allowed to weigh in a second time?

    The answer to the latter was explained by New York State Athletic Commission executive director Tony Giardina. In an interview with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, Giardina said the state’s policy is to allow a second weigh-in for championship bouts.

    The more perplexing issue was how Cormier dropped that amount of weight in such little time. One theory quickly emerged, citing an old trick of alleviating weight by pressing down on the towel. Photos of the two attempts show that during the first weigh-in, Cormier was not holding the towel, but the second appears to show force being applied downward.

    Regardless, he made weight. Right at the end of the window for weigh-ins, Johnson strolled in at a comfortable 203.8 pounds, 1.2 pounds under what he needed to be.

    It was one of the most interesting and controversial weigh-in shows to date, but UFC 210 will go on with its light heavyweight championship bout in tact.

