MMA Fighter Potentially Pulled from UFC 210 Main Card Due to Breast Implants

The UFC 210 main card bout between Cynthia Calvillo and Pearl Gonzalez was reportedly scrapped for an unlikely reason. According to MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani, a New York State Athletic Commission regulation regarding breast implants prevents Gonzalez from competing.

However, Damon Martin of Fox Sports reported the match has not officially been cancelled and that there is still discussion regarding whether Gonzalez can compete.

According to the NYSAC Medical Manual, "Due to the concern over rupture, boxers who have breast implants are not eligible to box in New York. Boxers who have had breast reduction surgeries are eligible to box." The rule has been in place at least since 2014, making it easy to wonder what led to this oversight by both the commission and the UFC.

Worth noting is that this statute is not exclusive to New York, or even the United States. In 2013, Louisiana temporarily banned fighters with breast implants from competing in MMA due to similar concerns over a rupture, and in 2009, a British amateur boxer was not allowed to get into the ring due to her implants.

Calvillo (4-0) made her debut in March at UFC 209, taking an impressive win over The Ultimate Fighter standout Amanda Cooper in her promotional debut. That impressive showing resulted in a quick turnaround to help boost her momentum.

For now, both Calvillo and Gonzalez are left with their immediate future up in the air. The UFC can easily rebook Calvillo for another card. However, Gonzalez (6-1) may have a harder time because of this regulation, which could make it more difficult for her (and other fighters with implants) to compete.