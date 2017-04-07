    Green Bay Packers logoGreen Bay Packers

    Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Reportedly Break Up After 3-Year Relationship

    Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at The Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on February 28, 2016. / AFP / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
    ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images
    April 7, 2017

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn have reportedly called it quits.

    According to People's Karen Mizoguchi, Rodgers and Munn "have amicably ended their relationship of three years." They remain "close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward."

    Munn and Rodgers started dating in 2014, and she was a mainstay at Packers home games during their relationship.

    Munn penned a note to the Packers in January after the Atlanta Falcons knocked them out in the NFC Championship Game.

    In the post, Munn explained she was "so proud of this team" which "faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far." 

     

