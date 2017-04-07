Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Reportedly Break Up After 3-Year Relationship

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn have reportedly called it quits.

According to People's Karen Mizoguchi, Rodgers and Munn "have amicably ended their relationship of three years." They remain "close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward."

Munn and Rodgers started dating in 2014, and she was a mainstay at Packers home games during their relationship.

Munn penned a note to the Packers in January after the Atlanta Falcons knocked them out in the NFC Championship Game.

In the post, Munn explained she was "so proud of this team" which "faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far."

For more news, rumors and related stories about Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers and the NFL, check out the http://bleacherreport.com/mobile and Packers streams on Bleacher Report's app.