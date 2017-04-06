LaVar Ball Says UCLA Didn't Win Title Because White Players Are Too Slow

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Although LaVar Ball's outrageous comments had been relatively harmless over the course of the college basketball season, his latest accusation will likely be much more controversial.

"Realistically you can't win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow," Ball said, per Clay Fowler of the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin. "I told Lonzo—'One of these games you might need to go for 30 or 40 points.' It turned out the that was the one game. Then once they get to the Elite Eight, they're right there."

The father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball likely was referring to Bryce Alford, TJ Leaf and Thomas Welsh, three white starters for the Bruins.

UCLA fell to Kentucky in the Sweet 16 by a score of 86-75.

While Ball might have wanted his son to score 30 points, Lonzo ended with just 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, including a 1-of-6 effort from three-point range. Meanwhile, his counterpart, De'Aaron Fox, scored 39 points for Kentucky.

As for his teammates, Leaf has declared for the NBA draft and is expected to be a first-round pick, according to DraftExpress. Meanwhile, Alford finished his career with 1,922 points, which is one of the best totals in UCLA history.

