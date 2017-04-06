    MiLB logoMiLB

    Tim Tebow Hits Home Run in 1st Official Minor League At-Bat

    Zac WassinkFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2017

    Former NFL quarterback and current baseball player Tim Tebow may never be called up to the New York Mets, but he made quite a debut at the plate for the Class-A Columbia Fireflies on Thursday evening. 

    In the bottom of the second inning of the contest versus the 
    Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park, Tebow launched a pitch from southpaw Domenic Mazza to the opposite field. 

    At first, it appeared his shot came just shy of sailing over the wall, but the second base umpire informed the 29-year-old he had, in fact, hit a home run in his first official at-bat with the Fireflies. Tebow completed his journey around the bases to a standing ovation. 

    Who knew "Tebowing" would be synonymous with going yard in 2017? 

