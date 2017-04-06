    Seattle Seahawks logoSeattle Seahawks

    Trevone Boykin Reportedly Arrested for Violating Probation in Car Crash Incident

    SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 01: Trevone Boykin #2 of the Seattle Seahawks rolls out to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2017

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested Thursday in Texas for violation of his probation, per TMZ.

    Boykin was under a one-year probation for fighting police in June 2016. He was then arrested in March for public intoxication and drug possession.

    Eight people were reportedly injured in the car crash that led to his March arrest. Boykin was the passenger in the car while the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

    He was released Thursday on a $2,500 bond but faces up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

    The 23-year-old was an undrafted free agent out of TCU, although he latched on with the Seahawks and appeared in six games during his rookie season as the primary backup for Russell Wilson.

     

    For more news, rumors and related stories about Trevone Boykin, the Seattle Seahawks and the NFL, check out the http://bleacherreport.com/mobile and Seahawks streams on Bleacher Report's app 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 