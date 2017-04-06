Trevone Boykin Reportedly Arrested for Violating Probation in Car Crash Incident

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested Thursday in Texas for violation of his probation, per TMZ.

Boykin was under a one-year probation for fighting police in June 2016. He was then arrested in March for public intoxication and drug possession.

Eight people were reportedly injured in the car crash that led to his March arrest. Boykin was the passenger in the car while the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

He was released Thursday on a $2,500 bond but faces up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

The 23-year-old was an undrafted free agent out of TCU, although he latched on with the Seahawks and appeared in six games during his rookie season as the primary backup for Russell Wilson.

