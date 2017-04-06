    Men's Golf logoMen's Golf

    Dustin Johnson Withdraws from 2017 Masters Due to Back Injury

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Dustin Johnson of the United States walks with coach Butch Harmon on the range prior to his tee time for the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2017

    World No. 1 Dustin Johnson withdrew from the Masters on Thursday afternoon right before his group was slated to tee off. 

    According to ESPN.com's Jason Sobel, Johnson walked off the first tee and back toward the clubhouse following a short session on the practice range. 

    Johnson was forced to withdraw after he suffered a back injury Wednesday as the result of a fall on the staircase at his rental home in Augusta, Georgia. 

    "He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably," Johnson's manager David Winkle said Wednesday, per ESPN.com news services

    Johnson later told ESPN's Tom Rinaldi he would "give it a try" following his warmup, as ESPN.com's Bob Harig reported Thursday afternoon, but he evidently wasn't close to full strength. 

    "I can't swing full," he said after withdrawing, per Sobel. "I can't make my normal swing and I didn't think there was any chance I could compete."

    The 32-year-old is now the second world No. 1 since the rankings started in 1986 to miss the year's first major. According to Golf Channel's Justin Ray, the first to do so was Tiger Woods in 2014. 

     

    For more news, rumors and related stories about Dustin Johnson, the Masters and the PGA Tour, check out the Masters and PGA Tour streams on Bleacher Report's app.   

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 