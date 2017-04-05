Thabo Sefolosha Settles Lawsuit with NYPD over Nightclub Arrest

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks swingman Thabo Sefolosha reached a settlement with members of the New York Police Department on Wednesday on a lawsuit he filed following an altercation outside a New York City nightclub in April 2015, according to TMZ Sports.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chris Vivlamore confirmed the news, although terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Sefolosha was initially arrested outside the 1 OAK nightclub on April 8, 2015, and he suffered a broken leg and ligament damage to his ankle during the altercation with police, per Vivlamore.

The 32-year-old was later acquitted on misdemeanor charges of obstructing government administration, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and he proceeded to take legal action against the NYPD officers.

According to Vivlamore, Sefolosha "filed a notice of claim with the New York City comptroller of his intention to file a $50 million civil suit."

Former Hawks player Pero Antic, who was arrested outside of 1 OAK with Sefolosha, also filed a civil suit against the NYPD that is still pending.