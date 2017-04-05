    New York Yankees logoNew York Yankees

    Brian Cashman Refutes Claim That Clint Frazier Asked for Mickey Mantle's Number

    New York Yankees' Clint Frazier bats against the Detroit Tigers in a spring training baseball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2017

    New York Yankees prospect Clint Frazier apparently isn't bold enough to ask for Mickey Mantle's old number.

    Team broadcaster Suzyn Waldman said on WFAN on Wednesday the 22-year-old had asked if the Yankees "un-retire" numbers and he requested No. 7, via Lindsey Adler of Deadspin.

    However, general manager Brian Cashman checked with the team's clubhouse manager and stated the story was "totally untrue," per Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com.

    The outfielder is considered the No. 23 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, and he impressed in spring training with a .273 batting average.

    "He played really well this spring, so his light is not dimming at all from our perspective," Cashman said, per Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News.

    No matter how good he is, however, there are some numbers that are simply unavailable. With the Yankees, that now includes every number between 1 and 10, with Derek Jeter's No. 2 being honored on May 14 to finish off the first 10. 

     

    For more news, rumors and related stories about Clint Frazier and the New York Yankees, check out the MLB and Yankees streams on Bleacher Report's app.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 