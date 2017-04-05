Brian Cashman Refutes Claim That Clint Frazier Asked for Mickey Mantle's Number

John Raoux/Associated Press

New York Yankees prospect Clint Frazier apparently isn't bold enough to ask for Mickey Mantle's old number.

Team broadcaster Suzyn Waldman said on WFAN on Wednesday the 22-year-old had asked if the Yankees "un-retire" numbers and he requested No. 7, via Lindsey Adler of Deadspin.

However, general manager Brian Cashman checked with the team's clubhouse manager and stated the story was "totally untrue," per Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com.

The outfielder is considered the No. 23 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, and he impressed in spring training with a .273 batting average.

"He played really well this spring, so his light is not dimming at all from our perspective," Cashman said, per Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News.

No matter how good he is, however, there are some numbers that are simply unavailable. With the Yankees, that now includes every number between 1 and 10, with Derek Jeter's No. 2 being honored on May 14 to finish off the first 10.

