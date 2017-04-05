    2017 Masters Tournament logo2017 Masters Tournament

    Dustin Johnson Injures Back Falling on Stairs, Masters Status in Question

    AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 04: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on from the third hole during a practice round prior to the start of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
    Andrew Redington/Getty Images
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2017

    Dustin Johnson may not be able to compete in the 2017 Masters because of a back injury. 

    Per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, Johnson injured his back after falling down a set of stairs on Wednesday, and his manager said he "hopes" to play in the Masters starting on Thursday. 

    Johnson came to Augusta on the best run of his career. The world's top-ranked player has won each of his last three PGA Tour events and finished third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before that.  

    Thanks to Johnson's recent hot streak, he's been installed as the 11-2 favorite to win the Masters, per OddsShark.com.

    Johnson won the U.S. Open last year, the first major championship of his career. His best finish at the Masters was last year, when he finished tied for fourth at one-under par, four shots behind Danny Willett.

     

    For more news, rumors and related stories about Dustin Johnson and the PGA Tour, check out the PGA Tour stream on Bleacher Report's app.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 