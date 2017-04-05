Dustin Johnson Injures Back Falling on Stairs, Masters Status in Question

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Dustin Johnson may not be able to compete in the 2017 Masters because of a back injury.

Per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, Johnson injured his back after falling down a set of stairs on Wednesday, and his manager said he "hopes" to play in the Masters starting on Thursday.

Johnson came to Augusta on the best run of his career. The world's top-ranked player has won each of his last three PGA Tour events and finished third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before that.

Thanks to Johnson's recent hot streak, he's been installed as the 11-2 favorite to win the Masters, per OddsShark.com.

Johnson won the U.S. Open last year, the first major championship of his career. His best finish at the Masters was last year, when he finished tied for fourth at one-under par, four shots behind Danny Willett.

