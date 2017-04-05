Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush Among Bidders Reportedly Interested in Buying Marlins

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins are apparently on the open market, and a bidding war for the MLB club has featured some prominent names.

According to Charlie Gasparino and Brian Schwartz of Fox Business, former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter has "expressed interest" in purchasing the team, along with former Florida governor Jeb Bush, albeit in separate groups.

Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Journal confirmed Bush's involvement in the potential purchase.

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has made a few attempts already to sell the team. Mike Ozanian of Forbes reported in February there was a "handshake agreement" worth $1.6 billion. However, the Kushner family backed out after it was revealed Loria was up for ambassadorship under President Donald Trump.

Still, as a baseball executive told Fox Business, "whoever has the most cash will get the deal."

Jeter retired in 2014 after 20 years with the Yankees and a likely Hall of Fame career. Per Baseball Reference, he made over $265 million in his career from salary alone. He is being represented in negotiations by former Morgan Stanley brokerage chief Gregory Fleming.

Bush, who launched a failed presidential campaign in 2016 after serving as governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007, is teaming with Citigroup. His brother, George W. Bush, owned the Texas Rangers before becoming president.

