    Lionel Messi Scores 500th Barcelona Goal vs. Real Madrid to Win El Clasico

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2017

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi gestures as he celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LAGO (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)
    JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

    Lionel Messi reached yet another milestone in his extraordinary career as he netted his 500th goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday.

    His 500th goal was his second of the night, and it came in extra time, ensuring a Barcelona victory. ESPN Stats & Info noted how often Messi scores two in El Clasico:

    Messi made his competitive senior debut for Barcelona as a teenager in 2004.

    He has since won eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues and received the Ballon d'Or award on five occasions.

    The Argentina international's consistency in front of goal has been quite staggering, per La Liga:

    That he does not even play as a central striker makes his achievements even more remarkable, and it would be a brave punter who would bet against him getting to 600 goals and beyond for Barca before hanging up his boots.