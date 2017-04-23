Lionel Messi Scores 500th Barcelona Goal vs. Real Madrid to Win El Clasico

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Lionel Messi reached yet another milestone in his extraordinary career as he netted his 500th goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday.

His 500th goal was his second of the night, and it came in extra time, ensuring a Barcelona victory. ESPN Stats & Info noted how often Messi scores two in El Clasico:

Messi made his competitive senior debut for Barcelona as a teenager in 2004.

He has since won eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues and received the Ballon d'Or award on five occasions.

The Argentina international's consistency in front of goal has been quite staggering, per La Liga:

That he does not even play as a central striker makes his achievements even more remarkable, and it would be a brave punter who would bet against him getting to 600 goals and beyond for Barca before hanging up his boots.