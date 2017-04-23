Lionel Messi Scores 500th Barcelona Goal vs. Real Madrid to Win El Clasico

Lionel Messi Scores 500th Barcelona Goal vs. Real Madrid to Win El ClasicoApril 23, 2017
Lionel Messi reached yet another milestone in his extraordinary career as he netted his 500th goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
LEGEND. #Messi https://t.co/HQoxE7Ld9l4/23/2017, 8:39:05 PM
His 500th goal was his second of the night, and it came in extra time, ensuring a Barcelona victory. ESPN Stats & Info noted how often Messi scores two in El Clasico:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Lionel #Messi scores 2nd goal of the day and his 500th career goal for Barcelona. His 7th multi-goal #ElClasico match, 1st since Mar. 2014. https://t.co/3v4vLadnvT4/23/2017, 8:39:45 PM
Messi made his competitive senior debut for Barcelona as a teenager in 2004.
He has since won eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues and received the Ballon d'Or award on five occasions.
The Argentina international's consistency in front of goal has been quite staggering, per La Liga:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
16/17: 41⚽️ 15/16: 41⚽️ 14/15: 58⚽️ 13/14: 41⚽️ 12/13: 60⚽️ 11/12: 73⚽️ 10/11: 53⚽️ 09/10: 49⚽️ Messi: 8 years in a row scoring 40+ goals! https://t.co/DEeoGT4BTA3/24/2017, 7:30:00 AM
That he does not even play as a central striker makes his achievements even more remarkable, and it would be a brave punter who would bet against him getting to 600 goals and beyond for Barca before hanging up his boots.