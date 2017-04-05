Rory McIlroy Says He'd 'Think Twice' Before Golfing Again with Donald Trump

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

After golfing with President Donald Trump earlier this year, Rory McIlroy admitted Tuesday he would think twice before accepting a similar invitation in the future.

At a press conference at Augusta National Golf Club, the four-time major winner said he is now wary due to the criticism he received: "Would I do it again? After the sort of backlash I received, I'd think twice about it. ... I've spent time in President Trump's company before, and that does not mean that I agree with everything that he says. Actually, the opposite."

McIlroy also made it clear that his decision to play a round of golf with Trump was not politically motivated:

Whenever an invitation or a request comes my way, I don't want to say I jump at the chance, but at the same time, you know, to see the Secret Service, to see the scene, I mean, that's really what I was going for. I mean, there was not one bit of politics discussed in that round of golf. He was more interested talking about the grass that he just put on the greens. But, yeah, look, it's a difficult one. I felt I would have been making more of a statement if I had turned it down. It's not a tough place to be put in, but it was a round of golf and nothing more.

The 27-year-old is set to play in his ninth Masters this week, and it continues to be the only major championship that has eluded him.

Should McIlroy manage to capture the green jacket Sunday, he will join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as golfers to complete the career Grand Slam.

