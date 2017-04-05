    MLB logoMLB

    Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty Gets Hit by Ball 3 Times in 1 Inning vs. Cubs

    Kyle NewportFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2017

    St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty only had one plate appearance in the fifth inning of Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs, but that didn't stop baseballs from finding him multiple times.

    Three, to be exact.

    The bizarre sequence of events started when Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta hit Piscotty on his right arm with an 89-mph pitch. Then, two batters later, the outfielder swiped second on a wild pitch—but not without the throw beaning him. And finally, as he tried to score from second on an infield hit, Piscotty got hit in the head by the throw home.

    Talk about bad luck.

    Piscotty had to leave the game after the final play and will be further evaluated, per Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com:

