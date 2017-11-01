    Mike Conley Won't Play vs. Magic Due to Achilles Injury

    Scott Polacek
November 1, 2017

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley will not play Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic because of a sore left Achilles, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

    The Ohio State product also dealt with eye and back injuries on his way to 69 games last season and missed the playoffs in 2016 with an Achilles injury.

    When healthy, Conley is one of Memphis' leaders. He took a step forward in the scoring department last season with a career-high 20.5 points per game behind his ability to hit the three or penetrate into the lane with his quickness.

    The floor general also dished out a solid 6.3 assists a night and is a formidable defender—in 2012-13, he was a member of the second All-Defensive team.

    He has followed up with 17.3 points and 4.3 assists a night through the first seven games of the 2017-18 campaign.

    The Grizzlies will likely turn toward Mario Chalmers and Andrew Harrison at point guard until Conley is ready to return.

    It is unreasonable to expect those pieces to replicate Conley's impact on the game on both ends of the floor, so Memphis will also have to rely on frontcourt players like Marc Gasol while its starting point guard is out.

