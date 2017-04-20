NFL Schedule 2017: Biggest Highlights of This Year's Schedule

0 of 10

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

While we know the opponents of teams ahead of time, knowing when the games are what we most look forward to.

Whether it be for planning trips to see some games, organizing your schedule for prime-time games, seeing when your favorite team has a bye week or waiting for that game toward the end of the season that could make or break a certain team's season, this is the kind of fun and drama we want as fans of the sport.

Last season, the quality of games were down and the ratings showed that.

This season, there are some intriguing storylines that will create an interest in particular games.

With the opponents chosen and with free agency pretty much done, the NFL had all the information they need to create the best matchups for certain dates to intrigue an entire fanbase that is longing for exciting football again—how do you think they did?

Given what we know now (because we all know things change during the season), hopefully the NFL has done just that with the current schedule.

Prime-time games are important to an NFL season, and you can find an entire list here.

There's only one way to find out and that's by playing the games.

Here are 10 games that are not only exciting, but are also fascinating due to other factors such as a player or coaches returning to face a former team.