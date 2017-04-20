NFL Schedule 2017: Biggest Highlights of This Year's ScheduleApril 20, 2017
NFL Schedule 2017: Biggest Highlights of This Year's Schedule
While we know the opponents of teams ahead of time, knowing when the games are what we most look forward to.
Whether it be for planning trips to see some games, organizing your schedule for prime-time games, seeing when your favorite team has a bye week or waiting for that game toward the end of the season that could make or break a certain team's season, this is the kind of fun and drama we want as fans of the sport.
Last season, the quality of games were down and the ratings showed that.
This season, there are some intriguing storylines that will create an interest in particular games.
With the opponents chosen and with free agency pretty much done, the NFL had all the information they need to create the best matchups for certain dates to intrigue an entire fanbase that is longing for exciting football again—how do you think they did?
Given what we know now (because we all know things change during the season), hopefully the NFL has done just that with the current schedule.
Prime-time games are important to an NFL season, and you can find an entire list here.
There's only one way to find out and that's by playing the games.
Here are 10 games that are not only exciting, but are also fascinating due to other factors such as a player or coaches returning to face a former team.
Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots (Week 7)
This game writes itself.
A rematch of Super Bowl 51 midseason? Duh. Of course, this is a highlight of the schedule.
It's not too far-fetched to think that these two teams, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, could meet in the Super Bowl again.
The Falcons haven't really changed much from last season, but the Patriots have added some huge pieces, highlighted by wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
However, this time they won't be at a neutral field—they'll be in Foxborough.
Something tells me we shouldn't expect a 28-3 lead for the Falcons in this one.
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 2)
I'll admit this game doesn't exactly get my juices flowing for the reasons it is being highlighted, but it's definitely a highlight nonetheless.
That's right: the return of Mike Glennon to Tampa Bay.
For those not aware, the Buccaneers drafted Glennon in the third round in 2013. While in Tampa, Glennon started 18 games, winning five games and losing 13.
A free agent this offseason, Glennon signed a deal to become the new starting quarterback for the starved Chicago Bears.
It's essentially a one-year deal and Glennon will receive $15 million in 2017 as a part of a three-year, $45 million deal, with $18.5 million guaranteed and two options after this season.
So, will Glennon conquer his former team? Will Glennon make the Buccaneers regret drafting incumbent starting quarterback Jameis Winston? Or will Winston show why Glennon is nothing more than a career backup who was in the front free-agent class at the right time?
Tune in to Week 2 of the NFL season to find out!
(Yeah, that's the best I got).
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (Week 6)
For the love of everything in the universe, please, football gods, make it so the Cleveland Browns start Brock Osweiler in Week 6 when they take on the Texans in Houston.
Please, please, please.
Oh, the game will be just horrific, but that is why myself and most others will probably watch.
Osweiler versus Tom Savage doesn't get anyone excited on the surface of it, but when you consider the fact that the Texans gave up a second-round draft pick just to get Osweiler out of the building, this game will be incredible should he find his way into the starting role.
Of course, the Browns needs to keep Osweiler and it's been widely speculated the team will cut ties with him, but for sheer comedic value, myself and every NFL fan needs to see Osweiler in a Browns uniform totally bomb in his return to Houston.
Count your blessings. We need this, people.
On prime time.
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins (Week 13)
Ah, yes. A coach's revenge game makes the list.
In Week 13 when the Denver Broncos travel to Miami to take on the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos will be headed by former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
With a stout Broncos defense in tow, coupled with Joseph's knowledge of the Dolphins and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Joseph should have no issues in stopping them.
Time for Dolphins head coach Adam Gase to change things up.
I'm sure this will be an emotional game for Joseph, now in his first head coaching gig.
Who knows? Based off last season, these teams could potentially fight for the final wild-card spot in the playoffs, so there are those implications, too.
Go get revenge, Vance.
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons (Week 2)
In a rematch of the NFC Championship Game that happened this past season, the Green Bay Packers will seek revenge against the Atlanta Falcons come Week 2.
Led, carried, quarterbacked (whatever term you want to use) by Aaron Rodgers, the Packers defense simply could not stop the Falcons' offensive attack.
This game will be one of the more intriguing games of the season, of course.
Not only because it's a rematch, but neither or these teams as of now as changed a ton (outside of the Packers losing defensive back Micah Hyde and the Falcons adding nose tackle Dontari Poe), so we could see similar results to last time these two teams met—lots of scoring.
And hey, lots of scoring means ratings in the NFL.
Regardless of the winner, this game should be a fun one.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (Week 1)
We get this game right off the bat—yes!
After a stellar 2016 season, former Houston Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye signed a monster deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.
With that, Bouye stayed in the same division as his old team, setting up two meetings a year.
His return to Houston will be something to watch. Not only for his return, but we will get to see Bouye match up with Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Going off what we saw last year and Hopkins' known ability, this has all the makings for a legendary cornerback/wide receiver battle.
But as we all know, things change from year to year.
Hopefully Bouye's play keeps up.
Hopefully Hopkins' production won't be impacted by the play of projected starter Tom Savage.
Week 1 will not only be an intriguing, but we'll finally have a real excuse to watch a Texans/Jaguars game.
New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders (Week 11)
The picture on this slide is so random, but it works so well here.
Leading up to the 2016 playoffs, one of the most highly touted potential showdowns was between the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots.
Yeah, the Tuck Rule game comes to some people's minds, but this is the playoff game we never got to see as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg late in the season against the Indianapolis Colts.
Finally, though, we get to see this matchup.
And even better, it will be in Mexico.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr against Patriots quarterback Tom Brady should create plenty of headlines leading up to it and rightfully so.
If the Raiders manage to get their hands on Marshawn Lynch (as it has been reported far and wide that he's pretty much guaranteed to be there), this will also be the battle of two really dynamic and fun offenses.
It may have come a bit later than we liked and with different circumstances, but for the first time in what seems like forever, we're going to have a meaningful Patriots/Raiders game.
If you're not excited about this, check your pulse.
New York Giants at Oakland Raiders (Week 13)
In 2017, the Oakland Raiders will be taking on the NFC East—a division that includes both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
At first glance, a game with the Cowboys is likely going to jump off the page for most, but the Giants are the team to beat in the NFC East—bold prediction.
Both the Raiders and Giants are two teams that I'm expecting to be atop their respective conferences, so this game will be important for both the Raiders and Giants.
On paper, the Raiders will take on a stout Giants defense that could give quarterback Derek Carr some trouble. For receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, they'll do battle with a secondary consisting of safety Landon Collins and cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple. The Raiders offensive line will also have their hands full with a Giants defensive line consisting of Olivier Vernon, Jason Pierre-Paul, Damon Harrison and Robert Thomas.
For the Giants, quarterback Eli Manning will have to worry most about All-Pro Khalil Mack. After Mack, the Raiders secondary has some talent with safeties Karl Joseph and Reggie Nelson as well as cornerbacks David Amerson and Sean Smith. With that said, that same secondary will have their hands full with Giants receivers Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard—and remember this is before the April 27-29 draft where they could add other playmakers.
Come Week 13, this is going to be an exciting game. The Dallas game will also be fun, but this is the Giants' year in NFC East.
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (Week 14)
The great debate atop the 2016 NFL draft board was about which quarterback the Los Angeles Rams should draft: Carson Wentz or Jared Goff?
Well, as you probably already know, the Rams decided to go with the guy from Cal.
The Philadelphia Eagles scooped up Wentz with the second overall pick.
On Week 14 in 2017, we will finally get to see these two sophomore quarterbacks do battle in Los Angeles.
So far, it looks like Wentz was the better selection after a pretty terrible rookie campaign from Goff, but perception can definitely change from now until then.
I'd favor Wentz here as Goff didn't show me anything noteworthy and his weapons on offense are nothing to get excited about.
Prediction: North Dakota State 1, Cal 0.
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (Week 6)
It will be impossible a headline leading up to this game that doesn't have to do with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's relationship with Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and all the trade talk surrounding the Michigan State product this offseason.
In my notes for why I chose this game, I titled this the "Oh, what could have been" game.
Cousins would have definitely been an upgrade over current 49ers quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley, but that darn franchise tag thwarted our fantasies of Cousins heading to the West Coast.
While we still may get our wish next season, Cousins remains in Washington and will beat up on his (probable) future team.
Don't hurt them too bad, Kirk—you'll need them for next year.
The Redskins should win this game, but the drama surrounding it should make for some intriguing chatter leading up and also some postgame press conference questions.
Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus, NFL.com and Pro Football Reference. Contract details courtesy of Spotrac.