Felix Hernandez Reportedly Dealing with 'Dead Arm' After Loss to Tigers

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez is dealing with a "dead arm" and will have his shoulder checked, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

Hernandez allowed four earned runs in just two innings in Tuesday's 19-9 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Hernandez also got the starting nod for Seattle on Opening Day against the Houston Astros but left after five innings with groin tightness one inning after he came up limping covering first base.

After the game, Hernandez told Greg Johns of MLB.com his groin was "just a little tight" and "I think I'm going to be OK."

The 31-year-old Hernandez is looking for a bounce-back season. He missed almost two months in 2016 with a calf injury and his 3.82 ERA was his highest since 2007.

Pitching depth is not one of Seattle's strengths, making Hernandez's absence more pronounced. Drew Smyly suffered a strained elbow during spring training that will keep out for at least six weeks.

With Hernandez out of action for the time being, the Mariners will be more reliant on James Paxton and Hisashi Iwakuma.