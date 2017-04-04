UCF Looks to Make a Big Recruitment Splash with Lazy River and Athletes Village

Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross Welcome to the Most Lit Student Section in College Hoops Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama The Best Names of the 2017 College Football Recruiting Class Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Top 5 Interior Linemen in the Class of 2017 Top 5 Offensive Tackles in the Class of 2017 Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag Top 5 Athletes in the Class of 2017 Players the Country's 10 Best CFB Teams Will Miss the Most NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home Way-Too-Early Odds on Next Year’s College Football National Champion Clemson Is Built to Beat Alabama: How the Crimson Tide Can Avoid a Monster Upset 5-Star CB Darnay Holmes Makes Hollywood Walk of Fame to Announce Decision Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges CFB National Championship: X-Factors and Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson Scout: Clemson's Ben Boulware on Dominating Ohio State Emotional Peppers Talks Injury, Game Reaction, Future Two Bargain QB Prospects That Could Be Draft-Day Steals Next Spring Joe Mixon Says Teammates Have Helped Him Through Process Breaking Down USC Offense vs. Penn State Defense Breaking Down USC Defense vs. Penn State Offense Drew Singleton Commits to Michigan Eastern Michigan Is Headed to a Bowl Game for the First Time in 29 Years Ranking the Top 5 Wildest Moments in College Football 2016 Ranking the Top 5 Contenders to Watch Out for in 2017 Ranking the Top 5 Most Underrated QBs in College Football 2016 Ranking the Top 5 Rebound Teams for 2017 Inside the Top Ranked Defense in College Football 5-Star Lineman Walker Little Picks Stanford Lamar Jackson Discusses Heisman Weekend Adam Kramer's Locks for College Football Bowl Season Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award Inside the Top-Ranked Offenses in College Football Miller: 2017 NFL Draft Tight End Class Could Be Historic Group College Football's Unknown Defense Living in Opponents' Backfields Insider Buzz: NFL Teams View DE Myles Garrett as Consensus Top Pick Over All QBs Ranking the Top 5 Bowl Games We Can't Wait to Watch Heisman Finalists Reveal Who They Would Vote to Win Heisman Matchup: Orange Bowl—Michigan vs. Florida State Meet Michigan's Defensive Assassin: Heisman Finalist Jabrill Peppers The Hype: Who Will Win the Heisman? Inside the Matchup: Florida vs. Iowa Inside the Matchup: LSU vs. Louisville Inside the Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State Pump the Brakes on Alabama Crimson Tide as a Perfect Playoff Power Given 48 Hours to Live at Birth, Notre Dame's No. 1 Fan Has Formed a Unique Bond Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016 Why Isn't Florida State RB Dalvin Cook in the Heisman Conversation? Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds A Look at the 2016 Heisman Finalists Ranking the Top 5 Available Head Coaching Candidates Inside the Matchup: USC vs. Penn State Inside the Match Up - Ohio State vs. Clemson Inside the Match Up - Washington vs. Alabama Is Deshaun Watson's Awesome End of Season Stats Enough to Win the Heisman? Insider Buzz: Christian McCaffrey Will Declare for 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Joe Mixon Assault Instigated by Racial Slur; Spit in Face Top 5 Bowls Outside of College Football Playoff Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy? Scout: Alabama a College Playoff Regular Scout: Penn State Is Always the Underdog Scout: Championship Week Rushing Leaders in College Football Scout: Championship Week Passing Leaders in College Football Predicting Winners of CFB Playoff Semifinals and National Championship Did the CFB Committee Get the Top 4 Playoff Spots Right? Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy? Everything You Need to Know About College Football Conference Championship Week Scout: See the Nittany Lions Enjoying Their Big Ten Championship (Long but Good) Insider Buzz: NFL Director of College Scouting Compares Deshaun Watson to RGIII The Hype: No. 4 Washington Set to Take on No. 9 Colorado The Key to Wisconsin Winning the Big Ten Championship Adam Kramer's College Football Locks for Conference Championship Week Inside the Alabama Crimson Tide's Incredibly Dominant Defense After Nearly Losing His Mother to a Rare Disease, RB Dexter Williams Has Been Running with a Purpose Biggest Risers and Fallers of the College Football Playoff Rankings After Week 13 Miller: Fournette Should Sit Out; Already Proven Top 5 Talent Alabama's Game-Breaking Wide Receiver Leading the Tide to the Title Ranking the Top 5 Freshmen of the 2016 College Football Season Ranking the Top 5 Teams Playing in Conference Championship Games Tom Herman's 1st Season at Texas Could Be Magical Everything You Need to Know About College Football Week 13 in 60 Seconds Ranking Top 5 Heisman Contenders After Week 13 Ranking Top 5 Heisman Contenders After Week 13 Top 5 Things Tom Herman Needs to Do to Be Successful at Texas Scout: Jim Harbaugh Is Bitterly Disappointed with Officiating Curtis Samuel Gets the Game Winning Touchdown in Double Overtime Urban Meyer Falls to Ground as Ohio State Wins in Dramatic Fashion John Harbaugh Was Not Happy with the Call Vols Remark on Fournette: 'It's a Business Decision.' OSU's Malik Hooker Pick 6 Against Michigan Jabrill Peppers Makes Awesome Interception The Hype: Get Ready for "The Game" Between No. 3 Michigan, No. 2 Ohio St. Scout Inside the Match Up: Notre Dame vs. USC Ohio State vs. Michigan: Inside the Biggest College Football Game in Years

Orlando is home to some of the greatest theme parks in the world. The University of Central Florida is now looking to make its own park on campus: the ultimate student-athlete village.

Check out the in-school vacation spot above.