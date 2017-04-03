    Social Reactions logoSocial Reactions

    UNC Holds off Gonzaga 71-65 to Win 6th NCAA Championship

    Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2017

    North Carolina lost the national title game to Villanova last year on Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beater. But the Tar Heels were the ones dancing as the confetti fell this year.

    Basketball royalty reigned supreme Monday, as North Carolina added to its illustrious history with a 71-65 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the 2017 national championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

    The Tar Heels' victory marked their sixth national title—which is third all-time behind UCLA and Kentucky—and first since the 2008-09 campaign. It was also the program's third national title under coach Roy Williams. The Bulldogs (37-2) made their first Final Four but couldn't eclipse North Carolina (33-7) on the marquee stage.

    The Tar Heels were the No. 1 seed in the South Region and beat No. 16-seeded Texas Southern, No. 8-seeded Arkansas, No. 4-seeded Butler, No. 2-seeded Kentucky and Midwest Region No. 3 seed Oregon to reach Monday's clash, and players such as junior guard Joel Berry II, junior forward-guard Justin Jackson and senior forward Kennedy Meeks cemented their status in North Carolina lore with the title.

        

    More to follow.

