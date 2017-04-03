Banner Saying 'Impeach Trump' Seen Hanging at Marlins vs. Nationals

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It appears some fans used the Washington Nationals' Opening Day game to show their displeasure with president Donald Trump.

Per Alex Rubinstein of RT America, fans unraveled a large "Impeach Trump" banner during Monday's home game against the Miami Marlins:

The baseball game was the first in Washington D.C. since Trump became president.

Trump was offered the chance to throw the ceremonial first pitch for Monday's game but declined the opportunity.

Per the New York Times, he received only 4.1 percent of the vote in Washington D.C in November's presidential election.