    Tony Romo Reportedly Given Permission to Visit, Work Out for Any Interested Team

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Cincinnati and SMU in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    LM Otero/Associated Press
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reportedly given all 31 other NFL teams permission to visit with and work out quarterback Tony Romo in hopes of facilitating a trade.

    Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reported the news Monday, adding teams can bring Romo in for a physical. The contact is "limited to conversations concerning (Romo's) 2017-19 NFL player contract," per Garafolo. That means teams cannot discuss signing Romo in free agency in the event that the Cowboys release him. 

    Despite the news, the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos still do not plan on trading for Romo, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

    Widely expected to be released at the start of free agency, Romo remains on the Dallas roster despite a $24.7 million cap hit. That cap hit is the largest of any quarterback in the NFL, per Spotrac.

    After the Cowboys watched a number of contributors walk in free agency, particularly on defense, the impetus to move Romo's money off the books kept growing. Jones would likely prefer to move Romo via trade before April's draft so the team can replace some of those lost players with draft picks.

    Romo has publicly resigned himself to leaving Dallas this offseason. He posted a goodbye message to Cowboys fans on Instagram nearly a month ago. 

    "He's considering options," Jones said of Romo in March, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram. "Obviously, we all know that he's going to have the opportunity to look at whatever situation, if there are situations. He's going to have an opportunity to look at it. He gets to say and control this situation every bit as much as we do."

    Dallas keeping Romo on its roster only delays the inevitable, as his market is limited to a select few teams. The Broncos and Texans are the most obvious fits, given their veteran rosters and glaring need at quarterback. 

    Knowing the Cowboys will have to move on at some point, neither the Broncos nor the Texans have been inclined to engage in trade talks. Romo also has television networks fawning over him as a potential analyst.

    The only party without much leverage is the Cowboys, hence their attempt to drum up interest.

