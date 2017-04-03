    World Superbike logoWorld Superbike

    Superbike Racer Javier Fores Catches Fire During Spanish Qualifying Session

    BURI RAM, THAILAND - MARCH 13: Javier Fores #12 of Spain rides during the Buriram World Superbike Championship on March 13, 2016 in Buri Ram, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)
    Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2017

    Javier Fores avoided a potential disaster during qualifying for Sunday's World Superbike race in Spain.

    Fores' bike caught fire as he was riding around the track. The 31-year-old maintained control long enough to bring the bike to a stop before hopping off.

    According to the Daily Mail's Daniel Matthews, Fores suffered burns to his neck.

    Despite the scare, Fores participated in two races as part of the MotorLand Aragon. He placed 18th in the first event and sixth in the second, per the World Superbike's official site.

