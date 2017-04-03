Superbike Racer Javier Fores Catches Fire During Spanish Qualifying Session

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Javier Fores avoided a potential disaster during qualifying for Sunday's World Superbike race in Spain.

Fores' bike caught fire as he was riding around the track. The 31-year-old maintained control long enough to bring the bike to a stop before hopping off.

According to the Daily Mail's Daniel Matthews, Fores suffered burns to his neck.

Despite the scare, Fores participated in two races as part of the MotorLand Aragon. He placed 18th in the first event and sixth in the second, per the World Superbike's official site.