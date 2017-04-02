    Cleveland Cavaliers logoCleveland Cavaliers

    Tristan Thompson Gets Heated During Cleveland Cavaliers Huddle

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2017

    The Cleveland Cavaliers survived a nail-biter against the Indiana Pacers in a 135-130 double-overtime victory Sunday. But things got a little testy during the later stages of the contest, particularly in front of the Cavaliers bench.

    It appeared as if Tristan Thompson was yelling at head coach Tyronn Lue during a timeout and LeBron James was playing the role of peacekeeper. 

    Exactly what was said in Lue's direction is uncertain, but Thompson was not very happy with what was happening on the court.

    Update: Lue told reporters after the game that the argument was between James and Thompson, but that both players have moved on from it.



