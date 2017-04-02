    WrestleMania 33 logoWrestleMania 33

    John Cena, Nikki Bella Get Engaged After Winning WWE WrestleMania 33 Match

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: Host John Cena and Nikki Bella at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2017

    After having his love for Nikki Bella publicly questioned by The Miz before their match at WrestleMania 33, John Cena proposed to his longtime girlfriend on pro wrestling's biggest stage Sunday.

    WWE shared a clip of Cena popping the question:

    The proposal came after he and Nikki beat The Miz and his wife, Maryse, in a tag-team match.

    The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez joked it finally answered one of the biggest questions about Cena's in-ring career:

    Cena's failure to propose earlier was a part of the rivalry that led him and Nikki to cross paths with The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania. During the buildup to the show, The Miz and Maryse ridiculed the couple and said Cena loved himself rather than Nikki:

    Not only will Cena's proposal be a patented WrestleMania moment, but it could be a fitting send-off for Nikki, much like when her sister Brie was carried around the ring at WrestleMania 32 before leaving the company.

    Nikki said Saturday she will take time off to heal a herniation in her surgically repaired neck, per Brad Davis of SEScoops.

    WWE fans will also likely see little of Cena in the coming weeks. Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t WrestleZone's Nick Paglino) reported in February the 16-time world champion is taking time off to film The Pact.

