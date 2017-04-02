    LPGA logoLPGA

    Lexi Thompson Penalized 4 Strokes After Viewer Email, Tiger Woods Responds

    RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - APRIL 02: Lexi Thompson plays her tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the ANA Inspiration at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club on April 2, 2017 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
    Jeff Gross/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2017

    Lexi Thompson was in prime position to win the ANA Inspiration at Rancho Mirage, California, on Sunday, but penalties cost her dearly.

    According to Randall Mell of GolfChannel.com, Thompson was given a two-stroke penalty for incorrectly marking the ball and another two-shot penalty for signing an incorrect scorecard. He noted the LPGA was informed of the incident via a viewer email, which led to video review.

    Thompson went from 16-under par to 12-under par and relinquished the lead to Suzann Pettersen and Minjee Lee, per Mell

    The LPGA would release a statement regarding their decision: 

    Thompson asked, "Is this a joke?" when an official told her about the penalties, per Mell.

    PGA great Tiger Woods reacted to the development:

    Sean Steinemann of GOLF.com shared a look at the moment in question from Thompson's Saturday round:

    To Thompson's credit, she battled back down the stretch and forced a playoff with a birdie on No. 18. However, she lost the playoff hole to So Yeon Ryu when the latter notched a clutch birdie to win the title.

    Despite the controversy and near miss, Thompson is in the middle of a successful season that already includes a second-place finish at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic and fourth-place tie at the Honda LPGA Thailand on top of Sunday's finish.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 