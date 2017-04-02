Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 NCAA Basketball Championship Game

4 of 8

One of the head coaches is going to join an exclusive club. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Gonzaga seeking more than just its first Final Four banner

After 18 consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament without a single Final Four appearance, Gonzaga finally got the job done. At long last, we can talk about this team being a serious threat to reach the Final Four without having it dismissed as hot air about a team that has never done it before.

Now that the Zags are here, though, wouldn't it be something if they won it all?

Gonzaga has been the best team in the country for the past several months, but it'll be one heck of a historical underdog Monday night.

Each of the last 26 national championships has been won by a team from the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC or American. Even if you don't consider Gonzaga a mid-major team, there's no debate that the WCC is a mid-major conference. A national championship would be one small step for Gonzaga, one giant leap for mid-majors.

Redemption for the Tar Heels

If you think you're tired of seeing Kris Jenkins' national championship-winning shot from last April, imagine how the players on North Carolina's roster must feel.

Departed seniors Brice Johnson and Marcus Paige will never have the chance to get redemption for the way last season ended, but everyone else on this team has been striving all year with the goal of getting back to this spot and rewriting the script.

It can't possibly be as dramatic as last year's game, but the Tar Heels would be more than happy with any sort of margin of victory. If they come up short, losing to Gonzaga might sting even more than the loss to Villanova.

Could Mark Few join the 38-win club?

With limited exceptions, teams didn't used to play as many games per season as they do now. Case in point: UCLA went 30-0 in each of its four undefeated seasons under John Wooden, and it wasn't until the 2005-06 season that the Bruins played more than 33 games in a year.

As a result, there are only 12 coaches in college basketball history who have won at least 36 games in a single season, and most of them have come in the past decade. But Mark Few is already at 37 wins and is looking to join John Calipari (2008, 2012 and 2015) as the only coach to ever win 38 games in a season.

Say what you will about the level of competition in the WCC, but Few already has the fourth-highest career winning percentage (81.8) of all time. He is No. 1 among guys who have coached in the past 45 years. Perhaps winning a national championship would finally put him in the conversation as one of the best coaches of this generation.

Or could Roy Williams join the three-titles club?

No one is ever going to match John Wooden's mark of 10 national championships, but Roy Williams isn't that far removed from getting to No. 2 on that all-time list.

With a win over Gonzaga, he would become just the sixth men's college basketball coach with at least three titles, joining Wooden, Mike Krzyzewski (five), Adolph Rupp (four), Bob Knight (three) and Jim Calhoun (three). Williams is already alone in fourth place on the list of Final Four appearances. His nine trips to the national semifinals trail only Wooden (12), Krzyzewski (12) and Dean Smith (11).

Williams is often mentioned as a great current college basketball coach, but, for some bizarre reason, the man with 815 career wins is rarely mentioned as one of the greatest of all time. He belongs in that conversation, and a third national championship would get him there.

Win or lose Monday, get used to the idea of Williams as one of the all-time greats. If he sticks around for at least three more years—he turns 67 in August, and Jim Boeheim is still trucking at 72—he's going to finish his career as the third-winningest coach in men's history.