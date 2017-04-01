Gonzaga Advances to National Championship After South Carolina Rally Falls Short
Gonzaga is now one game away from history after beating South Carolina in the Final Four.
The Bulldogs overcame a late charge from the Gamecocks and survived for a 77-73 victory Saturday in Glendale, Arizona, in the program's first-ever appearance in the national semifinals.
With Gonzaga up three points in the final seconds, a Bulldogs foul prevented the Gamecocks' Sindarius Thornwell from tying it by sending him to the line for two free throws. Quality rebounding and free-throw shooting was then all the team needed to hold on for the hard-fought victory.
Nigel Williams-Goss was everywhere for the No. 1 seed, finishing with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Nicole Auerbach of USA Today summed up the performance from the junior:
Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach
The 🔥 emoji was invented for Nigel Williams-Goss.4/1/2017, 11:38:47 PM
This is basically how Williams-Goss felt while running the show:
Zach Collins also played a significant role on both ends of the court with 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks despite dealing with foul trouble. He and Przemek Karnowski (13 points and five rebounds) in the low post helped sway the game in their favor.
Sam Vecenie of Sporting News also credited the coaching job in the win:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Mark Few coached his ass off in that game, even down to perfecting the Foul Up 3. Not that it should be a surprise.4/2/2017, 12:21:37 AM
Thornwell, who missed practice this week with the flu, had 15 points but struggled while shooting 4-of-12 from the field. Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports described the way he looked early:
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Thornwell had been sick this week and may still be. Doesn't look like he has his usual bounce.4/1/2017, 10:46:42 PM
The SEC Player of the Year had averaged 25.8 points per game in the tournament coming in but was not himself in this one.
Between the disappearance of the team's best player and Gonzaga's shooting 9-of-19 from beyond the arc and 48.3 percent from the field, South Carolina couldn't get over the top.
While fans expected an ugly game, the offenses were on point in the first half as the Bulldogs led 45-36 at halftime.
Brian Hamilton of Sports Illustrated described the surprising product on the court:
Brian Hamilton @BrianHamiltonSI
The best two defensive teams in the country, analytics-wise, are making shots all over the floor.4/1/2017, 10:26:22 PM
Not only were there 81 points scored in the first half, but there were limited turnovers, hot shooting from the perimeter and Gonzaga had made 57.6 percent of its shots from the field.
That didn't prevent some impressive defensive plays on both sides, though. Gonzaga showed why there were no easy baskets:
This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number
Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March
Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater
UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming
Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset
Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan
This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off
History of Vinsanity
B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube
This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School
History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI
'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength
A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL
Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI
Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day
Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner
From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama
Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball
From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey
The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else
This Night in the NBA
Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars
'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On
Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting
Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors
Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors
Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies
Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz
Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag
Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51
Barack Obama: Fan of the Game
How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer
Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag
Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?
The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston
Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama
Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights
Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match?
Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home
How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat
Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees
The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour
Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns
16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline
Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend
How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17
Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges
Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie"
Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists
Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17
Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special
These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital
Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion
Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter
James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP
Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award
Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football
Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride
Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True
Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views
Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats
2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo
MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List
Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game
Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds
LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends
Gridiron Heights Week 13
Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season
LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash
Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy
Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week
Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week
Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron"
Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree
Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving
Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr
Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy
Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks
Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack
Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party
Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day
AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose?
Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier
The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU
KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight
Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer
Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G
Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R
Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower
How Derek Carr and Seth Roberts Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 8
Insider Buzz: Increasingly Likely Cowboys Stick with Dak in the Long-Term
The Next Adrian Peterson? Najee Harris Breaks 7 Tackles on Beast-Mode TD Run
Gridiron Heights, Episode 7: A Rookie Monster Has Players Scared in Town
Everything You Need to Know About College Football Week 9 in 60 Seconds
Gridiron Heights: Cam, Von Miller Make Up, Tom Brady Escapes from Goodell’s Dog House
South Carolina also had a few moments of tough interior defense:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The block. The save. The hustle. #FinalFour https://t.co/mmF9SjKG314/1/2017, 10:40:52 PM
Back-and-forth play dominated most of the half, but a 7-0 run helped the favorites go up nine points at intermission.
The Gamecocks struggled to keep up in the second half, with the Zags seemingly scoring on every possession.
Williams-Goss was especially impressive with his finishes, putting the team up 14 points with this three-point play, as NCAA March Madness relayed:
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
AND-ONE! #FinalFour #UnitedWeZag https://t.co/HrvN2K5yqX4/1/2017, 11:42:12 PM
However, the game turned in a hurry after this moment. South Carolina increased its intensity on defense and started making shots to fuel a 16-0 run to not only get back in the game, but also take the lead.
PJ Dozier made a few big plays in this stretch and ended up leading the team with 17 points.
The Bulldogs responded with seven straight points of their own to regain control, but it set things up for a fantastic finish.
A defensive stop in the final minute set up South Carolina for a shot to tie the game while down three points. However, the Bulldogs did what was necessary to come away with the win.
Gonzaga will now take on the winner of Oregon and North Carolina in the national championship game Monday with a chance to bring home the first title in school history.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!