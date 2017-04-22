Jusuf Nurkic Will Play in Game 3 vs. Warriors After Recovering from Leg Injury

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will return to the team's lineup for Saturday's Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors, the team announced.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported the big man's minutes will be limited.

Nurkic has been out since he suffered a non-displaced right leg fibular fracture in late March.

Before he was sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, though, Nurkic was a revelation for a Blazers team that snagged him from the Denver Nuggets at the trade deadline.

In 20 appearances with the Blazers, Nurkic averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.