Tiger Woods Will Miss 2017 Masters Due to Back Injury, No Timetable for Return

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

When the 2017 Masters tees off next Thursday, Tiger Woods will not be on the course in Augusta competing for a green jacket.

Woods confirmed on his official website he won't be physically ready for the Masters and is not putting a timetable on when he will return:

Unfortunately, I won't be competing in this year's Masters. I did about everything I could to play, but my back rehabilitation didn't allow me the time to get tournament ready. I'm especially upset because it's a special anniversary for me that's filled with a lot of great memories. I can't believe it's been 20 years since I won my first green jacket. I have no timetable for my return, but I will continue my diligent effort to recover, and want to get back out there as soon as possible.

Woods' absence from the Masters has been speculated for some time, with Brian Wacker of Golf Digest reporting two weeks ago it was unlikely he would be ready by April 6 and that he "has not been able to play or practice since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic" due to back problems.

During a March 20 appearance on Good Morning America, Woods said he was hoping to play in the Masters but didn't make a firm commitment.



This will mark the second straight year Woods has been unable to compete at the Masters. He has appeared in three events this season, finishing 15th at the Hero World Challenge in December and missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January before withdrawing in Dubai after the first round.





