    2017 Masters Tournament logo2017 Masters Tournament

    Tiger Woods Will Miss 2017 Masters Due to Back Injury, No Timetable for Return

    Tiger Woods tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
    Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2017

    When the 2017 Masters tees off next Thursday, Tiger Woods will not be on the course in Augusta competing for a green jacket. 

    Woods confirmed on his official website he won't be physically ready for the Masters and is not putting a timetable on when he will return:

    Unfortunately, I won't be competing in this year's Masters. I did about everything I could to play, but my back rehabilitation didn't allow me the time to get tournament ready. I'm especially upset because it's a special anniversary for me that's filled with a lot of great memories. I can't believe it's been 20 years since I won my first green jacket.

    I have no timetable for my return, but I will continue my diligent effort to recover, and want to get back out there as soon as possible. 

    Woods' absence from the Masters has been speculated for some time, with Brian Wacker of Golf Digest reporting two weeks ago it was unlikely he would be ready by April 6 and that he "has not been able to play or practice since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic" due to back problems. 

    During a March 20 appearance on Good Morning America, Woods said he was hoping to play in the Masters but didn't make a firm commitment. 

    This will mark the second straight year Woods has been unable to compete at the Masters. He has appeared in three events this season, finishing 15th at the Hero World Challenge in December and missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January before withdrawing in Dubai after the first round. 



    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 