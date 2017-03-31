    ACC Football logoACC Football

    North Carolina Eligible to Be ACC Championship Host After Bathroom Law Repealed

    SYRACUSE, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: ACC logo after the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Louisville Cardinals on September 9, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Louisville defeats Syracuse 62-28. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
    Mike Chiari
March 31, 2017

    Following the repeal of House Bill 2 in North Carolina, the ACC announced Friday that it will once again consider holding events in the state.

    According to the Associated Press, the league Council of Presidents voted in favor of ending its ban.

    The ACC Championship Game in football is set to return to Charlotte in 2017, and the women's basketball tournament will return to Greensboro.

    Per Richard Fausset of the New York Times, lawmakers reached an agreement Wednesday to repeal the bill, which forced people to use public bathrooms based on the gender on their birth certificates.

    The law caused several major sporting events to be moved, including 10 neutral-site NCAA championships during the 2016-17 season.

    The NBA also moved the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans after determining the law was discriminatory against LGBT people.         

